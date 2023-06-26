Robbery at gunpoint inside Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi; Kejriwal slams LG

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, Delhi police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when the victims were going towards Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money. “A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24,” the Delhi Police said.

The 1.5 km tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

The police further said that following a complaint by the victims, a case has been registered under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

After the CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding his resignation from his post.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the LG should make way for someone “who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi”.

“LG shud (should) resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n (and) security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u (you) how to make a city safe for its citizens,” the Delhi CM tweeted and posted the video of the accident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal said in connection with the incident, the complainant, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, who works as a delivery agent for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, gave a written complaint in which he mentioned that he along with his associate Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver the cash to a client.

“As per the complaint, the two hired an Ola cab from near Red Fort. When they entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel from Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed them of the cash bag at gunpoint,” Tayal told the reporters.

Delhi Minister Atishi also took to Twitter and said, “LG sir: If you get free time from taking credit for @ArvindKejriwal’s work, then sometimes pay attention to your constitutional responsibility. It is your job to provide security to the people of Delhi. And now incidents of theft, dacoity and murder are happening in Delhi in broad daylight. Either you take the responsibility of security, or else resign.”