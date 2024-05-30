Post-Cyclone Remal floods devastate Assam, affecting over 41,000 people

In the wake of Cyclone Remal, Assam is now grappling with severe flooding as major rivers across the state are overflowing well above the danger mark. The inundation of low-lying areas in Southern, Middle, and Lower Assam has impacted more than 41,000 residents and resulted in one fatality.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least eight districts are currently affected by the floods.

These districts include Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, and Nagaon. The floods have disrupted the lives of 41,719 people, forcing many to seek refuge. The ASDMA’s daily flood bulletin said that six relief distribution camps have been set up, currently sheltering 155 individuals.

Advertisement

In Southern Assam, the Barak River’s rising waters have encroached upon human habitation areas. Consequently, the district administration in Silchar (Cachar) has mandated the closure of schools due to the increasing water levels and the associated risk of flooding.

In Nagaon district, authorities have closed 31 schools in flood-affected areas as a precautionary measure. Furthermore, reports indicate an embankment breach along the Kapili River near Kampur, suggesting that the flood situation in this area could deteriorate further.

Flooding is an annual ordeal in Assam during the monsoon season, consistently bringing significant devastation, including damage to property, crops, and human lives. A major cause of these floods is the breaching of embankments, which fail to contain the rivers’ overflow.

This year, the BJP-led government in Assam has undertaken a comprehensive survey of all embankments with the aim of reducing breaches during the monsoon season. The government hopes that these measures will mitigate the extent of flood damage and provide better protection for the state’s residents.

Despite these efforts, the current flooding underscores the persistent challenge Assam faces every monsoon season.