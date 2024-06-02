Centre to continue to extend full support to states affected by Cyclone Remal: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Centre will continue to extend full support to the states affected by Cyclone Remal. He also instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation closely and regularly assess the requirements for necessary assistance in restoration efforts.

At least 36 people were killed in heavy rains and landslides in four of the eight northeastern states after Cyclone Remal hit the states bringing normal life to a grinding halt. While 27 people were killed in Mizoram, including 21 in a quarry collapse in Aizawl district, four deaths were reported in Nagaland, three in Assam, and two in Meghalaya.

The rains, accompanied by gusty winds, triggered landslides, uprooted trees and electric poles, and disrupted power and internet services.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, to assess the impact of Cyclone Remal.

Modi was briefed about the impact of the cyclone on the affected states during the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The meeting also held discussions on addressing the loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura was also discussed. NDRF teams have been deployed in the affected regions according to the requirements.

The NDRF teams have carried out evacuation, airlifting, and road clearance operations. During the meeting, it was mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs is in regular touch with the state governments.

“The PM said that the Government of India will continue to extend full support to the states affected by the cyclone. The PM also instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for restoration,” the PMO said in the statement.

The Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, DG NDRF, and Member Secretary of NDMA, along with other senior officials from the PMO and ministries concerned, were also present at the meeting.