With a view to strengthening the friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, a bicycle rally is being organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s ‘Father of the Nation.’

The Friendship Bicycle Rally organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) started on 10 January, while the rally started its journey from the Laxmi-Narayanpur border in Tapan block in South Dinajpur district to the Silkot Border Outpost in Mizoram.

The inaugural ceremony of the rally, which started from South Dinajpur district, was attended by DIG Rajib Ranjan Sharma on behalf of the BSF and Subedar Md Abdul Latif of the 16 Battalion of the Adatla BOP on behalf of the BDR.

Team Captain Jitendra Kumar and Jitendra Singh of the BSF are leading the rally, while hundreds of local people of the Laxmi-Narayanpur border greeted the participants of the colorful rally today.

“The country was divided in the year 1947, but even today, the sentiments of the people of both the countries remain the same. Rabindranath, Nazrul, Mujibur Rahman are still in the minds of the people of both the Bengals. This bicycle rally is meant to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that falls on March 17 this year,” a source said.

According to BSF officials, the rally will cover six Indian states and a total distance of 4,008 km on the IndiaBangladesh border and end on March 16 at Silkot in Mizoram.

“I am participating in the friendly bicycle rally on instructions from the Bangladesh government and this will strengthen the friendship of both the countries,” Subedar Abdul Latif said.

On the other hand, BSF DIG, Mr Sharma, said, “Thirteen BSF members are taking part in the main rally. Areabased soldiers are also participating in it. The rally will cross the borders of six Indian states and end in Mizoram’s Silkot BOP on March 16.”