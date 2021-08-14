Announcing further relaxations while extending the Covid restrictions till 31 August, the state government has allowed outdoor government programmes and gave permission to all shops including restaurants to remain open till 10.30 pm.

The stadiums and swimming pools can reopen with 50 per cent capacity at a time. Along with this, all theatre halls, auditoriums, Sadans, Manchas and open-air theatres have been allowed to reopen for cultural activities with 50 per cent seating capacity.

A notification in this regard was issued by state chief secretary HK Dwivedi today. Outdoor activities have been disallowed since the second Covid wave hit the state. The state government has now clarified that all outdoor government programmes will be allowed by maintaining physical distancing and protocols.

Since the last 15 days, indoor government programmes have been taking place in the state and now restriction has been lifted on holding outdoor programmes too. Again, restaurants and bars are currently being allowed to remain open till 8.30 pm and now the timing has been exceeded for an additional two hours.

Along with this all shops and establishments have been allowed to remain open up to usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 pm. Relaxing the night restrictions by two hours, the state government has stated that all outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles will be completely prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am. Currently, the night restrictions are from 9 pm to 5 am.

Wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times, the notification read. The government has also stressed the sanitisation of workplaces and the vaccination of the employees.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said yesterday that in view of apprehensions of the third wave hitting in September the state government cannot allow local trains to operate before it completes the process of vaccinating 50 per cent of the population.

The educational institutions will remain closed though the government is considering reopening schools and colleges after the Durga Puja vacations. “District administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of all the stated directives. Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 under the IPC,” the notification read.