Cuffs on 2 for Cheque fraud

Officers of Cyber Crime police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) in Udichi have arrested two persons from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh (MP) within seventy two hours after receiving the complaint from the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) over withdrawal of over Rs 40 lakh from a bank account after forging signatures.

On the instructions of the mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), Bidhan Upadhyay, the financial officer (FO), Ahmed Kamal Faridih has lodged a written complaint at the Cyber Crime police station, under ADPC in Asansol on 30 October, alleging that state government funds worth Rs 40,00,501 has been siphoned off after submitting a forged signature at the bank by some persons.

The incident has rocked the civic body as this was the second incident of money swindling from its bank account. Earlier, another FIR was lodged at Kulti police station after a large amount, collected from various taxes, was not deposited in the bank.

After starting investigations ( case no 91/24), under Sections 319(2)/318(4)316 (2)/61(2)/338/336(3)/340(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BANS), the officers of Cyber Crime police station of ADPC visited the nationalized bank’s branch and found that the amount had been transferred to an account in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

A special investigation team (SIT) of cybercrime police reached Jabalpur and nabbed the two suspects and brought them to Asansol on five days transit remand through a local court there.

Dr Arvind Kumar Anand, DCP (HQ) of ADPC confirming the developments said that two persons have been arrested in connection with this case and taken into custody for further investigations.