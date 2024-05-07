Crowd throngs Shah road show in Krishnagar

In a bid to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in West Bengal’s Krishnagar constituency, Union home minister Amit Shah held a vibrant road show on Tuesday.

The procession, which started from Sadar Hospital More, witnessed a fervent display of support from enthusiastic party supporters along the entire one kilometre road which ended at A V School More.

Mr Shah, standing atop a meticulously decorated vehicle, was accompanied by prominent state BJP leaders as they traversed through the streets of Krishnagar, the district headquarters.

The road show attracted a huge crowd, with hundreds waving BJP flags and chanting slogans in support of the party and its leaders. They chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Narendra Modi Zindabad, and ‘BJP Zindabad’.

The Krishnagar constituency, where the BJP secured the second position in the 2019 elections, holds significant electoral importance. The contesting Trinamul Congress candidate, Mahua Moitra, who clinched victory in the last elections, has been re-nominated. Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year in connection with an alleged cash-for-query scandal has added intrigue to the electoral landscape.

Challenging the incumbent, the BJP has nominated Amrita Roy, the scion of the esteemed Krishnagar Royal family, infusing a regal flair into the electoral narrative. Roy’s presence during the road show elicited considerable attention as she engaged with the enthusiastic crowds, signalling a spirited contest ahead.

The Krishnagar constituency is slated to go to polls in the fourth phase on 13 May. As campaigning intensifies and political fervour escalates, all eyes are on the electoral battlegrounds, anticipating the outcome of a closely contested electoral tussle in one of West Bengal’s key constituencies.