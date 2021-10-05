Craters open up in Durgapur Expressway

The Durgapur Express road from Gurap-Singur towards Dankuni needs prompt repair since the entire stretch of road from Gurap to Dankuni is peppered with gaping craters, resulting in traffic congestion, vehicle break

down and road mishaps.

The Zila Parishad Purto Kormodhya Subir Mukherjee said that the national highway authority which earns a massive revenue towards toll tax collection is still indifferent towards the deplorable state of Durgapur Expressway despite repeated letters drawing the attention of the National Highway Authority.

The wide gaping craters from Gurap-Singur to Dankuni cause traffic congestion and breakdown of vehicles while road mishaps are on the rise. The most affected are the two-wheeler riders. The National Highway Authority ought to improve the conditions of the highway to avoid loss of lives due to the wide gaping craters.

A senior official of the national highway authority, however, said the recent incessant rain has damaged the expressway, repair work has already been initiate, within a week time the entire stretch of road will be free from craters.