Lorry drivers protest new law, block expressway

Nearly 250 truck drivers, under the banner of All India Motor Transport Congress, blocked the Durgapur Expressway, setting tyres on fire in the middle of the expressway, yesterday. They are protesting the Bharatiya Nyaya (second ) Sanhita 2023.

The protest was organized nationwide by the transport congress. The protesters alleged that nyaya sanhita is set to introduce stringent provisions concerning hit-and-run cases. Section 106 of the proposed legislation suggested up to 10-year jail term for drivers involved in such incidents coupled with exorbitant fines. The protesters blocked the expressway for close to two hours. They were not ready to listen to the police and retaliated with stone pelting when the police resorted to mild lathi charge. Some of the policemen on duty received injuries.

The rural police superintendent, Kamanasish Sen soon brought the situation under control and removed the road blockage. Around 12 of them were arrested. All Bengal Truck Owners’ Federation, organizational secretary Prabir Chatterjee said, “The protest organized at Dankuni has nothing to do with Bengal. It is a protest organized by All India Motor Transport Congress. However, we do not support the new law. If talks fail with the central ministry, we will plan our protest.

