CPM to adopt tougher stance against RSS

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is gearing up to take a tougher position against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Madurai party congress. The conference, scheduled for 2-6, April, is expected to finalise significant political strategies, including decisions on aligning with the Congress in the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The CPM recently concluded its three-day Central Committee meeting at a banquet hall in New Town, Kolkata. According to sources, politburo coordinator Prakash Karat has urged the party to focus on strengthening its grassroots organisation while maintaining active engagement in street-level struggles. Karat emphasized that internal discussions must continue alongside external mobilisations.

Observers believe this marks the beginning of the end of the Sitaram Yechury era, with the party leaning towards the Kerala model of governance and strategy. The CPM leadership has also highlighted the rise of the RSS as a major threat, insisting that the party’s primary objective should be to fortify its own ranks before making electoral alliances. A senior leader from the state echoed this sentiment, stating, “We have spent too much time discussing seat-sharing agreements with the Congress and neglected the task of strengthening the party. This directive is timely and necessary.”

The fate of the opposition INDIA bloc remains uncertain, with party insiders hinting that the Madurai congress will address these questions. A draft resolution outlining the party’s political roadmap will be published on 1 February for internal discussions at all levels. The central committee will meet again on 22-23 March to finalise the draft ahead of the Madurai congress. In a press briefing on Sunday at Alimuddin Street, Prakash Karat and state secretary Mohammed Salim revealed that the central leadership has discussed a broad political draft. The CPM also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza and reiterated its opposition to the BJP’s constitutional amendments, temple-mosque controversies, UGC draft policies, agricultural marketing reforms, and changes to the Election Commission’s regulations. As the CPM prepares for a decisive year, the political dynamics within the opposition and its strategy against the BJP will come under sharper focus in the weeks leading up to the Madurai congress.