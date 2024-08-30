CPM leaders visit City Centre office after suffering damage on bandh day

The CPM leadership in a protest rally here used offensive words for the police, which sparked a sensation in the key administrative corridor of the industrial town, this afternoon.

Veteran party leaders visited City Centre here after yesterday’s violence at the party office.

The policemen were seen pushing former Bengal industry minister Bandogopal Chowdhury, including some veteran leaders and stranded the procession on the NH-19 service road barely 50 metres ahead of the Durgapur Municipal Corporation office building. The party brought out the rally from Circus Maidan to protest against yesterday’s violence at the party’s central area committee office at City Centre during a DYFI protest rally.

The DYFI state secretary, Meenakshi Mukherjee sitting at the damaged office claimed today, “The ruling party is frightened as we’ve started charging back.”

The police meanwhile arrested nine TMC supporters in connection with the bombing incident.

“Despite changes in political power-centre, the cycle of violence in Bengal districts persists and yesterday’s incident exposed the TMC has almost chosen the path of violence like its predecessor,” said Nantu Ranjan Pal, a retired teacher, who joined the BJP deserting the TMC a couple of years ago.

Lakhhan Ghorui, MLA, was roughed up during yesterday’s bandh here. Party’s district president Narendranath Chakraborty said today: “They were using abusive words against the chief minister, which invited the entire chaos. Even today, their leaders used provocative words against the police though the cops have arrested only our men for yesterday’s incident.”