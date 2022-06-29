CPM lawyer hits back at CM on SLST barb

The CPM hit back at chief minister Mamata Banerjee with the party MP and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya leading the charge, advocating her that the need of the hour is to maintain transparency in recruitment of teachers.

He advised that during the drive by the government, there is a need to see that only merit and not money should matter while appointing teachers.

“Transparency went for a toss as recruitment was not made in sync with the merit list. The figure 17,000 is at the back of her mind because she knew how the appointments were made by sheer machinations of the Trinamul and money power of those loyal to the party,” Bhattacharya shot back.

He also had a piece of advice for the chief minister saying, “My advice to the chief minister is that she should take care to curb corruption and refund money to those job aspirants who had to shell out money in exchange of jobs. Provide employment on the basis of merit.”

Bhattacharya’s response came in the wake of chief minister Mamata Banerjee taking a dig at the CPM MP and asked the candidates of SLST, who again tried to draw the CM’s attention at a rally, to move court and asked the CPM lawyers, particularly Mr Bahttacharya to get the cases resolved so that recruitment can resume.

She also said that her government was ready to roll out 17,000 recruitments for job aspirants but since the matter is in court she was helpless.