CPIM criticises state govt for not recruiting workers to KMC despite 28,000 vacancies

Just ahead of the municipal election that is scheduled to be held in December, the CPIM has lashed out at the state government for not recruiting workers to the TMC run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) despite vacancies for more than 28, 000 workers.

The state government had already written to the state election commission, requesting that the municipal elections for the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations be held on 19 December. Sources said that the election body has agreed with the decision and has intimated the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department regarding the same.

The request by the state had drawn much criticism from the opposition BJP that wanted the polls to be held in February instead. However, the CPIM too has now voiced its criticism but for a different reason. The party said that the Trinamul Congress run KMC board has remained reluctant in recruiting workers to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation despite the civic body having vacancies of more than 28,000 workers.

The party also alleged that the TMC ruled state government is only recruiting its party workers to contractual positions in the civic body instead. A CPIM member said that the state government only talks of recruitment during its election campaigns before civic polls but in reality the picture is completely opposite.

Further, the CPIM too has joined the BJP in protesting against the alleged reluctance of the state government to reduce VAT on fuel. The CPIM claimed that when it was in power in West Bengal, it had reduced VAT on the fuel prices in 2008 and questioned why can’t the Mamata Banerjee government do the same.

The party has also hit out at the centre saying that the minimal reduction in central excise duty is only a token reduction and the only solution is to effect a substantial cut in excise duties and do away with the special cess imposed on fuel.