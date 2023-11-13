Cooch Behar will celebrate another Diwali in Jan next year: Pramanik

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs as well as Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik has said Cooch Behar residents will observe another Diwali on 22 January, 2024 to mark the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

After the inauguration of a Kali Puja in Cooch Behar on Saturday evening, Union Minister Pramanik said: “May God shower blessings on one and all this Diwali. We Cooch Behar residents will celebrate another Diwali on 22 January, 2024 to mark the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Around a thousand volunteers associated with the RSS across India will go doorto-door to distribute holy offerings to the people and urge them to attend the celebrations at their nearest temple to mark the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January, 2024. According to political observers, keeping an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls, the Union Minister has planned to celebrate another Diwali on 22 January next year in the name of Ram Temple.

Advertisement

Emphasising the importance of Diwali, Pramanik said: “People celebrate the festival to mark Lord Ram’s arrival to Ayodhya after his 14- year exile in forest.” The Union Minister also said people should uphold all age-old traditions and cultures of the country. “Diwali this year is special as divine blessings will ensure India becomes a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister is trying hard to propel India to newer heights,” he added. Pramanik said being a Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, it is a matter of pride for him to see Indian sportsmen performing exceedingly well in several events in recent times. “The Indian cricket team is currently the best team in the world. It will continue to emerge victorious in the next matches. The present Indian Cricket team is simply irresistible in the world,” he remarked.