Construction of Nabadiganta Metro station to start today

After getting the necessary nod for traffic diversion for nine months (Stage – I) at Nabadiganta crossing by Bidhannagar Traffic Police, the implementing agency of the New Garia-Airport via Rajarhat Metro Corridor, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has decided to kick off the construction work of proposed Nabadiganta Metro station from tomorrow.

Notably, the project at this juncture was facing land hurdles, a part of which was cleared recently when a 2791 square metres of land were acquired from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). The earlier proposed location of Nabadiganta Metro station had to be shifted to its present spot. However, the RVNL is yet to acquire another 536 square metres of land from Airports Authority of India (AAI) for construction of the station, for which the implementing agency has already paid the required amount of the lease money to the AAI.

Once commissioned, Nabadiganta Metro station will be the gateway to New Town. The upcoming metro station will be 180 metres long and 35 metres wide. A total of 294 piles, 36 pile caps and 46 columns are required to be constructed. The RVNL is also to construct 10 piers, one concourse level, one platform level and four entry structures as a part of the station. The executing agency has been aiming to complete the construction work by December 2024.

