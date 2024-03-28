Metro urges riders not to spit at new stations

The Kolkata Metro Railway today urged the visitors and commuters not to litter or create ‘nuisance’ at the recently-opened stations of the Howrah Maidan and Esplanade corridor.

The reaction came following posts making rounds on social media about visitors spitting gutkha at the swanky stations of the corridor that has become a draw after the starting of the commercial services. According to the city Metro, recently, “it was observed that a section of commuters has been creating nuisance and defacing the swanky Metro stations by spitting betel juices, gutkha and throwing plastic specially in the new corridors, which have been making Kolkata Metro untidy.”

As pointed out by the carrier, while North-South Metro (Blue Line), country’s oldest Metro network, is an epitome of cleanliness, “such co-operation with Metro authorities is required to be extended in these corridors too in order to uphold the legacy of Kolkata Metro.” A statement by the carrier urged the commuters to refrain from making Metro premises untidy and requested to stop their co-passengers from making ‘such nuisance’ at Kolkata Metro Railway premises.

Advertisement