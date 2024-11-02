Confectionary from Rishra comes up with new sweets on Bhai Phonta

The 175 years old confectionery unit at Rishra has earned a reputation not only within the country but also abroad.

Felu Modak confectioner is now being run by its fifth-generation owners.

Owner Amitava Dey said, “This Bhai Phonta, we have come up with new varieties of sweets with less sugar or sweetness. People nowadays are health conscious.”

Sandesh (a sweet made of posset) is one of the best traditional sweets of Bengal. The Felu Modak confectioners have practically excelled in keeping up its originality, its texture, taste and flavor.

Felu Modak has practically become a trade mark in the traditional sandesh of Bengal.

Mr Dey said, “Keeping up to the growing trend of use of dry fruits, we have come up with a new variety of sweet called Saptapadi. During preparation, seven different types of spices and dry fruits are included, nutmeg, mace, green cardamom, cinnamon, almond, cashew, walnuts, raisins and more. Another new item is Amrit Dahi. It is a two-in-one combination of rabri (milk cream) and curd, which is quite prominent.

Mr Dey added that beside the traditional Sandesh in different flavour combinations, two special items have also been prepared – Malai Sandesh and Mirer Sandesh. Six types of different flavoured Malai Rabri is our specialty. Other attractions, the traditional sweets like Khaza, Goja, Lavanga Latika, Sor Bhaja are equally in demand.

The owners claim that their sweets are much in demand among the Bengali community in the USA and UK. To meet with the enormously high demand of our sweet products, machines have been procured from China and Japan. “We feel proud to say that the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee is very fond of our sweets,” said the owner.