Women cops offer phonta, helmets to offender bikers

In a twist to the traditional Bhai Phonta celebrations, some “brothers” found themselves on the receiving end on Sunday. At a busy road crossing, women traffic police officers were seen offering phonta (ritualistic tilak) to male motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets. As a gift for the occasion, traffic police officers Sania Singh and Namita Basu Mondal also distributed new helmets to 67 such offenders.

Not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle is a serious traffic offense in India, punishable by a fine of up to Rs 1,000, license suspension, and even imprisonment. Binoy Layek, OC, Sub-Traffic, Durgapur, emphasised the high risk of fatality associated with not wearing a helmet, prompting the innovative approach of using the traditional phonta ceremony to encourage safer riding habits. Elsewhere, the traditional custom of phonta was observed with heartwarming gestures.

At the Non-Company Recreation Club, brothers offered mass phota to sisters, while at a residential home in the Steel Township, specially-abled siblings exchanged phonta. “Since 20 years we arranged mass Bhai Phonta, but this year we were overwhelmed as the brothers of our locality offered us photas with sweet packets,” said the elderly Surabhi Biswas and Putul Mondal. In Burdwan, an NGO promoted harmony by organising a phonta ceremony where sisters from diverse backgrounds offered phota to brothers.

Advertisement