Chief minister celebrates Bhai Phonta

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated Bhai Phonta, signifying the deep bonds between brothers and sisters, at her Kalighat residence today, with Trinamul Congress leaders and others, including former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, turning up for the ceremony. Mr Chatterjee, who had defected from the Trinamul Congress to the BJP in 2019, only to leave the saffron party two years later, has been a familiar presence at Miss Banerjee’s Bhai Phonta ceremonies even after their political estrangement, and this year was no different.

Mr Chatterjee, accompanied by his companion Baisakhi Banerjee, visited his ‘didi’ Mamata’s house this time as well. As in every year, mayor Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim and others also received the blessing. Former state irrigation minister Rajib Banerjee was also present. As always, this year too, the Bhai Phonta ceremony was organised at the chief minister’s Kalighat residence.

Several state ministers and Trinamul leaders attended the event. After the event, Mr Chatterjee said: “Didi’s blessings mean everything to me. I wait all year for this day.” Although Sovan has severed ties with the BJP, he has not officially joined any party. However, his relationship with Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly indicated that he was, is, and will be with the Trinamul. When asked about formally joining the party, Sovan mentioned that he would announce it himself if he becomes active. Rajib Banerjee was also present at the Bhai Phonta event. Having once joined the BJP, he has now returned to the Trinamul.

On this day, he commented that leaving the Trinamul was a mistake. He said: “I wait all year to receive Didi’s blessing.” He added: “Many things happen in a person’s life. I have also faced setbacks. I am regretful. I have apologised and repeatedly said that it was a mistake.