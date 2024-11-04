Skyrocketing vegetable prices disrupt Bhai Phonta celebrations

On the day of Bhai Phonta, vegetable and fruit prices soared. The high prices of vegetables, fish, chicken, and mutton in city markets have put a strain on the common man. Members of the prices monitoring task force set up by the state government visited the Ultadanga market to monitor potato prices. A source from Maniktala Market reported that premature damage to paddy fields and vegetable farms has led to a sharp decline in supply.

“This has caused vegetable and fruit prices to skyrocket, impacting the common man,” the source said. Vegetable vendors anticipated that the price surge would affect Bhai Phonta celebrations, and their prediction proved accurate. Middle-class shoppers faced significant financial burdens while purchasing vegetables. Some vegetables are being sold at more than double their usual price.

For instance, tomatoes in Maniktala Market were priced at Rs 100 per kilogram, while green chilies reached a staggering Rs 150-200 per kilogram. Eggplants were also expensive, priced at Rs 150 per kilogram. A disappointed shopper remarked: “The prices are exorbitant, but we must celebrate Bhai Phonta. We’re buying in small quantities to manage the budget. Despite the high costs, we’re still purchasing fish, meat, and other items our brother enjoys.” Beans have overtaken eggplants and green chilies in terms of price, reaching Rs 250 per kilogram.

Advertisement

Cucumbers were sold at Rs 40-50 per piece, and pointed gourds (potol) were priced at Rs 60 per kilogram. Cucumber prices continued to rise, reaching Rs 70 per kilogram. Vendors attributed the price hike to low supply and high demand. They expressed hope that the situation would normalise soon. Other vegetables, such as bitter gourds, okra, papaya, ridge gourd, carrots, and capsicum, also experienced significant price increases. Potatoes and onions were priced at Rs 40-80 per kilogram.