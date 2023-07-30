# Bengal

Communities come together in observing Muharram

SNS | Kolkata | July 30, 2023 7:46 am

[Photo : IANS]

A densely-populated town of Chapdany, where people from the neighbouring states have been residing for decades working in the jute mills, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities are residing in perfect harmony. Here, it is a tradition to take part in the festivals of other communities, respect for each other’s religion is well marked.

The champdani civic body chairman, Suresh Mishra said, “It is worth mentioning that people from both the communities residing together is well knit. During Muharram, many from the Hindu community actively take part. Hindu members of different local clubs and organisations set up camps providing first-aid assistance, providing water and other edibles. The processions are carried out with exchange of pleasantries and gifts for each other.”

