College girl electrocuted in Howrah after rains

22-year-old college girl was electrocuted in front of her father at Salkia-Bandhaghat in Malipanchghora police station area, in Howrah on Thursday night. Her father also fell seriously ill with electric shock when he tried to rescue his daughter.

Police have registered an unnatural death case to probe the incident.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when Purabi Das, along with her sister was going to attend a birthday ceremony of her friend in the nearby Tantipara at Bandhaghat. They were wading through a waterlogged street, caused by torrential rain but Purabi accidently touched a snapped livewire lying there.

Her father, who owns a shop just close to the spot, rushed there when he heard Purabi screaming. He also fell seriously ill with electric shock when he touched Purabi to rescue her. Local people informed the CESC and took Purabi and her father to a private hospital at Salkia, where doctors declared her dead.

Her father is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The CESC men reached the spot soon after they were informed about the incident by local residents on Thursday night and disconnected the wire.

Police, investigating the case, suspect that the wire from a lamppost got snapped and was lying on the street during the incident.