Coal theft case: Framing of charges deferred till 7 September

The charge framing in the coal theft case has been further deferred as the Special CBI Court in Asansol has directed the central agency to frame charges on 7 September, which will be the next hearing of the case.

The main reason for failing to frame the charges today, in connection with the coal loot case by CBI, was due to absence of one of the accused Shamsher Hussein. He is ill.

Out of the 50 persons named in the charge sheet by Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) in the coal theft case, 49 persons were present today in Asansol Special CBI Court.

Another private company, which is under liquidation, has been requested by the advocate on behalf of the liquidator that it wants to provide some information to the court. The court has accepted the request and allowed for hearing on the next date.

Sekhar Kundu and Somenath Chattoraj, advocates of the accused said that the judge was not present today and court has given a next date and also some accused were missing.