CM to visit Sagar Island, oversee preparations for Gangasagar Mela

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas tomorrow for a grassroot level inspection of the preparations for the forthcoming Gangasagar Mela where lakhs of people from all over the country visit to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the day of Makarsankranti.

Earlier, Miss Banerjee was supposed to visit Sagar Island on 29 December but her trip was rescheduled after inclement weather was forecast. She is also scheduled to hold an administrative review meeting during her threeday trip and would offer puja at Kapil Muni Ashram at 4 pm tomorrow.

Ahead of her visit Miss Banerjee today held a meeting with ministers, police officials and heads of all departments at Nabanna state secretariat to take stock of the preparations. In view of the Covid pandemic Miss Banerjee said wearing of masks is mandatory and directed officials to follow Covid protocols while making the arrangements.

To ensure that infection does not spread due to the huge gathering, 13 medical screening camps would be set up at the mela ground. Prior to boarding buses from Kolkata while going to Gangasagar, RTPCR tests will be conducted for the pilgrims. A 600-bedded Covid hospital, 11 quarantine centres and five isolation centres have been set up at the mela premises.

Miss Banerjee said the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to visitors of Gangasagar Mela. After discussing with a senior official of Railways she said an additional 70 trains would run in Howrah and Sealdah to Namkhana section for pilgrims. There would also be 2,250 government buses. Like in the previous year, the state government has made arrangements for edarshan and e-snan facilities to ensure that devotees can offer puja sitting at home and take a bath with the holy water of Gangasagar sent by the authorities to their homes.

Devotees can book online for availing these facilities under an online pilgrimage package comprising Ganga Jal in a container, prasad, and the holy tika for e-snan. Around 5,500 volunteers would be ready to help in case of any accident. There would be 1050 CCTVs and 20 drones for monitoring. There would be 10 temporary fire stations and 25 fire tenders.

“This is one of the world’s best melas. We have to be careful so that no one can spread instigating messages and bad propaganda,” she said.