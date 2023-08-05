# Bengal

CM virtually inaugurates hybrid CCU at Serampore hospital

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | August 5, 2023 7:05 am

Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee [Photo:ANI]

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated a 24-bed hybrid CCU facility from Nabanna. On the occasion, district magistrate Dr P Deepap Priya, Serampore SDO Samrat Chakraborty, civic body chairman Giridhari Shaw, Chairman-in-council members and other hospital staff were present.

The DM said, “The hybrid CCU has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore. Very soon, the hybrid CCU will be made operational. The district magistrate added that 23 beds will be added to the gramin hospitals of Pandua, Goghat and Khanakul. In a joint venture with Rajya Nagar Jibika Mission and civic body, a Maa Canteen was also opened in Serampore Walsh Hospital premises.

The chairman in-council and also the member of Walsh hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Santosh Singh, said, “At a cost of Rs 5, lunch will be provided to the family members of the patients coming from far off places. At present 100 heads will be provided with lunch, where women members of self-help groups will run the canteen.

The Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee said chief minister Mamata Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to upgrade the medical facilities to provide best of treatment to patients. The MP is also Serampore Walsh Hospital rogi kalyan samiti’s chairman.

# Bengal

After rains, potholes pose life risk to motorists

Potholes that have come up in different parts in the city after the top layer of roads were washed away in rain, are posing a serious problem to the two-wheeler riders. Potholes that have come up at the entrance of Salt Lake from Beliaghata Main Road side (in front of Parivesh Bhawan) are a real death trap for two-wheeler riders.

# Bengal

Knee-jerk reaction: KMC to ask cops to remove hawkers

Following massive protests by locals in Behala over the death of Class II student who was killed after being hit by a goods-carrying vehicle this morning, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to write to the city police for implementing hawking rules properly near crossings in the area to handle the problems of encroachments on footpaths and roadside.

# Bengal

Behala Chowrasta turns battlefield after school boy crushed to death

Violence erupted on the streets of Kolkata this morning after a group of extremely agitated local residents in the Barisha area of Behala clashed with police following a road accident where a boy, a Class II student of the Barisha High School, was crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck. Several vehicles were torched by mobs.