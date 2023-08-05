CM virtually inaugurates hybrid CCU at Serampore hospital

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated a 24-bed hybrid CCU facility from Nabanna. On the occasion, district magistrate Dr P Deepap Priya, Serampore SDO Samrat Chakraborty, civic body chairman Giridhari Shaw, Chairman-in-council members and other hospital staff were present.

The DM said, “The hybrid CCU has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore. Very soon, the hybrid CCU will be made operational. The district magistrate added that 23 beds will be added to the gramin hospitals of Pandua, Goghat and Khanakul. In a joint venture with Rajya Nagar Jibika Mission and civic body, a Maa Canteen was also opened in Serampore Walsh Hospital premises.

The chairman in-council and also the member of Walsh hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Santosh Singh, said, “At a cost of Rs 5, lunch will be provided to the family members of the patients coming from far off places. At present 100 heads will be provided with lunch, where women members of self-help groups will run the canteen.

The Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee said chief minister Mamata Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to upgrade the medical facilities to provide best of treatment to patients. The MP is also Serampore Walsh Hospital rogi kalyan samiti’s chairman.