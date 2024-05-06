BJP MP candidate Tapas Ray and leader Tamoghna Ghosh given Central security

BJP MP candidate Tapas Ray, contesting from North Kolkata constituency, has been provided with X-category security by the Central government. Additionally, BJP’s district president of North Kolkata, Tamoghna Ghosh, has also been provided security by the Centre. Sources said that Tapas did not request security himself, but recent incidents compelled the Bengal BJP leadership to consider it necessary.

Tapas Ray has been a prominent figure in North Kolkata politics for four decades. Recently, in March, he resigned as the Trinamul Congress MLA of Baranagar and joined the BJP. He cited dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership and campaign strategy as reasons for his resignation. After joining BJP, the party nominated him as its candidate in North Kolkata parliamentary constituency. Tapas Ray faced protests from some sections of Trinamul supporters in Burrabazaar and Maniktala. This led to discussions within the saffron camp regarding his security. Finally, central security was provided.

Meanwhile in response to attacks on BJP supporters the state BJP today has approached the Election Commission of India. On Thursday night, BJP youth leader Inder Yadav was attacked by miscreants armed with pistols and iron rods in the Narkeldanga area within Phoolbagan police station limits. After assaulting him, they threw him into a nearby pond. Following the incident, BJP demanded the arrest of the main accused, Prakash Yadav, and besieged Phool Bagan police station on Saturday night. Allegedly, later that night, the miscreants launched another attack on Inder’s family. Upon receiving the news, Tamoghna Ghosh, the district president of BJP’s North Kolkata organisation, took Inder’s sister to the NRS Hospital.

Tamoghna stated: “On Saturday night, we besieged the police station demanding the arrest of the main accused. Later that night, miscreants attacked Inder’s house. His sister was seriously injured.” Tapas Ray said: “This incident once again proves that there is no rule of law in Bengal; there is only lawlessness. The police are sheltering the criminals of the ruling party.” However, police claim that three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the attack on Inder. The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing. BJP woman supporter thrashed at Girish Park A woman supporter of BJP MP candidate Tapas Ray was allegedly thrashed in the Girish Park area in north Kolkata last night in an incident blamed on the Trinamul Congress.

The incident occurred after a puja at a temple in Girish Park Ward 26, where BJP candidate Tapas Ray was present. The BJP accused Trinamul supporters of assaulting the party’s workers after they left the event shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Two BJP workers including a woman supporter were reportedly injured in the incident and are currently hospitalised. A written complaint has been filed at Girish Park police station in this connection.The Trinamul Congress denied any involvement in the incident. BJP supporters clashed with the locals, but there’s no involvement of the Trinamul Congress in this dispute, said a TMC leader.