CM to inaugurate Christmas festival

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the Kolkata Christmas Festival tomorrow.

After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee started the Christmas festival which is held at Allen Park every year. This will be the 14th edition of the festival.

The festival is held in collaboration with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, Information and Cultural Affairs department and Apeejay Surrendra Group.

To commemorate the essence of the Christmas Festival, the entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park, St. Paul’s Cathedral Church and adjoining areas will be brightly illuminated. The illumination has been arranged for Bow Barrack too.

Allen Park will be closed from 19 December evening to 25 December. Kolkata Police will organise a cultural programme on 26 December. From 27 December, the state tourism department, along with the information and cultural affairs department will hold cultural programmes till 30 December.

Prominent locations and churches will be illuminated in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Chandannagar, Bandel, Krishnanagar, Jhargram, Purulia, Baruipur, Alipurduar, Howrah and Salt Lake.

The illumination of Park Street has a history and legacy since Independence. It has become a custom of the rich people across the country to visit Park Street to enjoy Christmas and New Year. However, Park Street lost its glory and people stopped coming to the city during Christmas during the Naxalite movement. After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee started the Christmas festival and vast areas surrounding Park Street were illuminated. To control the visitors, special police arrangements are made on 25 December and 31 December.