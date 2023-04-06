CM opens two new beaches in Digha

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated two new beaches, Deu Sagar and Surya Sagar in Digha this afternoon.

She inaugurated the press club for the journalists of East Midnapore today.

Miss Banerjee said the economic activities in Digha would further go up once the Jagannath temple was inaugurated. “Tourists from across the world will visit Digha. Here, we have a 7-km long beach. Many hotels and homestays have come up and more will be set up in future resulting in total financial development of the area,” said Mamata.

It may be mentioned that the then chief minister Dr BC Roy had developed Digha in early 1960s and allowed movement of cars on the beach.

Miss Banerjee urged the journalist to cooperate with the administration and publish news related to the development of the area. “If people are in trouble, publish their news to alert the administration,” she maintained.

Computers have been installed at the press club along with internet facilities and this will benefit the journalists enormously.

The chief minister also inaugurated a book on Digha, written by her. Sudhanshu Dey, owner of Dey’s Publishing, president of Publishers and Booksellers Guild was present at the function.

Miss Banerjee prayed for everyone’s peace and prosperity before the Bengali New Year. “Take part in every festival but remember religion is personal and festivals are universal. “Chaitanya deb has taught us to respect all religions. We are following that path. Do not encourage any violence during festivals,” she said