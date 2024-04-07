Bhupatinagar blast case: NIA officials attacked during raid

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials faced violent resistance during a raid in Arjunnagar village, in Bhupatinagar police station area, East Midnapore this morning. The team, engaged in probing the Bhupatinagar blast case of December 2022, encountered fierce opposition from local residents while attempting to arrest some of the accused. The explosion, attributed to crude bombs on 3 December 2022, had tragically claimed the lives of three individuals, igniting a prolonged investigation into its perpetrators.

According to a press release issued by the agency, two key conspirators, identified as Balaicharan Maity and Manobrata Jana, were apprehended following extensive searches conducted at five different locations, including the residence of Jana. However, the arrest was not without turmoil. The NIA team faced a hostile reception from an unruly crowd, resulting in minor injuries to one of the officials and damage to the agency’s vehicle as miscreants within the mob launched assaults. “The duo was arrested after extensive searches at five locations, including the house of Jana, where a crowd of local residents tried to obstruct the NIA team,” the press release stated.

Undeterred by the aggressive resistance, the NIA persisted in their mission, endeavouring to proceed to Bhupatinagar police station to fulfil the necessary arrest formalities. However, locals surrounded the vehicle transporting the NIA officials, engaged in protests and reportedly pelted stones at the convoy. In response to the tumultuous situation, the NIA promptly detained two individuals and filed a formal complaint at the Bhupatinagar police station concerning the incident. The East Midnapore police administration disclosed that they had received a request for support from the NIA on Saturday morning. But before police intervention could be initiated, the NIA team embarked on their visit to the area, accompanied by central armed police personnel.

The ongoing NIA investigation into the blast, which occurred at the residence of a local Trinamul Congress leader, has generated significant political contention within the state. Over recent days, the state’s ruling dispensation has vehemently criticised the NIA’s actions, particularly concerning the issuance of notices to eight individuals, none of whom complied with the directives to appear before the agency. The tumultuous events unfolding in Bhupatinagar underscore the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the investigation into the December 2022 blast. The incident at Bhupatinagar follows a similar attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali three months prior.

Supporters of a local Trinamul Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, were implicated in the attack. Shahjahan, who remains in custody of the ED, is connected to the incident. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns over the timing and manner of recent raids by central investigation agencies, alleging political motivations behind these actions, particularly with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. Addressing the recent incident at Bhupatinagar, where a NIA team was attacked, Miss Banerjee questioned the necessity of conducting raids in the middle of the night without informing local authorities. She suggested that such actions were orchestrated to benefit the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Trinamul Congress has formally written to the Election Commission of India, expressing suspicions of collusion between BJP leaders and NIA officials. They allege that meetings between BJP representatives and NIA personnel have taken place in Kolkata, implying a political agenda behind the investigations. This accusation comes amidst ongoing scrutiny of the role played by central investigative agencies, which Miss Banerjee has been emphasizing during her public addresses in recent days.