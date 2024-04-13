State police clarifies about the blast accused arrests

East Midnapore SP Soumyadip Bhattacharya, clarifying on Bengaluru Cafe blast arrests today, said, “Last night we got information based on which WB Police and central intelligence agency launched a joint operation and within two hours arrested the accused duo of Rameshwaram Cafe blast. We began our action as soon as we received the information.

I want to reiterate that it was a joint operation between WB Police and the central intelligence agency. Within two hours of receiving the information, we worked out every detail and the accused duo was arrested. Further details regarding the investigation will be revealed by the (central) investigative agency. We won’t be able to comment on it further.

