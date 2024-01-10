CM Mamata opens new police division at Bhangar

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted those who criticise the law and order situation in Bengal with an intention to malign the state. She was addressing the students at the completion of Students’ Day week at Dhano Dhanyo auditorium yesterday.

Miss Banerjee said Kolkata is the safest city in the country. “If the law and order situation has deteriorated then how could Centre declare Srerampur as one of the finest police stations in the country.” Coming down heavily on the private television channels, she said, “They cannot telecast anything positive. If a rat dies in the morning, throughout the day they will telecast the same incident.” She virtually inaugurated Bhangar police division, yesterday. Mayor Firhad Hakim along with senior officers of Kolkata police were present at the division. Bhangar Traffic Guard was also inaugurated.

She inaugurated Chandaneshwar police station, north Cossipore police station and Poler Hat police station. Miss Banerjee said that the state government has taken several steps to prevent ragging. She said the students can call a toll-free number, 18003455678 to report any case of ragging. The police will take action accordingly. She asked the education department to ensure that the toll-free number is put up in the notice board in every college and university

Advertisement