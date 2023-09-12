CLW creates record by manufacturing 250 locos in 134 working days in the current fiscal

CLW creates another ‘Make in India’ record in locomotive production. Despite post COVID challenges which put the supply chain of global chip manufacturing out of gear, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW ) the first locomotive manufacturing factory of Indian Railways is breaking all the previous manufacturing records. The Production Unit of the national transporter accelerated its production to a record level this year.

According to the details shared, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produced as many as 250 electric locomotive in 134 working days, as against 183 days last year. This factory took up the challenge of manufacturing of 540 locomotives ordered by Railway Board against previous out turn of 436 Locomotives in 2022- 23.CLW set its priority and accelerated the manufacturing to 55 locomotives in June, 65 in July and 57 in August setting new records every month from 67 locomotives produced in first two months.

The production of Locomotives up to August is 244 which 41% higher compared to 173 produced by same time previous

year. The first 100 locomotives took 70 days against previous best of 73 days, 200 locomotives were turned out in 112 days against previous best figure of 143 working days. The bogie assembly shop also had an excellent Production of 200 bogies up toAugust against previous best of 144 bogies last year recording an increase of 38% over last year. According to the locomotive manufacturing factory, in the financial year 2019-20, the CLW developed 250 locos in 190 days, in the financial year 2020-21,Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produced 250 locos in 188 working days, in FY 2021-22 CLW produced 250 locomotive in 167 days while in FY 2022-23 it had achieved the production in 183 days. Thus, the time taken by the locomotive factory has reduced by 56 working days since the financial year 2019- 20 and 49 days compared to 2022-23 for manufacturing 250

locomotives.

The enhancement of production was possible due to series of interventions to have streamlined supply chain, optimization of processes of manufacturing and strengthening the internal quality assurance system. CLW has also introduced number of innovative HR initiative since June 2023under one to one promotion where the retiring employees hand over the pro- motion letter to the new incumbent to ensure timely promotion of employees and recognition of good work by selecting ‘ Man of the Month ‘ to motivate employees.

Advertisement