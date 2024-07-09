An elderly man allegedly died after a scuffle during a meeting related to Durga Puja arrangements at a Barrackpore Club last night. The incident has led to accusations against Barrackpore’s Ward 12 Trinamul Congress (TMC) councillor Mausumi Mukhopadhyay and her followers. However, the accused councillor has denied all allegations.

On Sunday, a meeting was held at an all women-run club in Barrackpore to form the Durga Puja committee. The discussions included the previous year’s income and expenses, leading to an argument among members. Allegedly, the councillor entered the meeting with her followers, resulting in a physical altercation. Club member Partha Choudhury fell ill during the scuffle and was taken to BN Basu Hospital in Barrackpore, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased man’s family claimed that Partha had no prior health issues and was assaulted by the councillor’s followers. However, the councillor insisted that the deceased was not present at the meeting and had injured himself by falling from a rickshaw due to illness, which later led to his death. Chairman of Barrackpore Municipality Uttam Das, commented, “There was a meeting at the club. I don’t know what happened inside. From what I’ve heard, the deceased was not at the meeting. He was pushed by some youths and then fell ill.”

The chairman added that the police would investigate the matter and take appropriate action against whoever is guilty, pending the post-mortem report. The club’s outgoing president, Sanchita Kumar, claimed that some members, who supported the CPM, were engaged in a dispute with the TMC councillor. She alleged that some youths suddenly started vandalizing the place. The outgoing president has named several club members, accusing them of causing trouble. Police however, released CCTV footage and claimed the man died after descending from an e-rickshaw.