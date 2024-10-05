Club bats for women empowerment

Remember chakravyuh, the impregnable maze which was created for Arjun in Mahabharata? A Durga Puja in the city has taken inspiration from it and tried to find a link with the present society, where the women are yet to come out of oppression in the society.

Railpukur United Club in Baguiati has harped on the theme of chakravyuh. They want to register their protest. “Examples of atrocities on women are plenty. Men need to be supportive of women. We have shown how Ma Durga is receiving all her power and weapons from male gods and how her devotees and children are bowing to her in reverence,” said one of the main office bearers of the puja committee.

As the world moves into the future, has there been any change? Maybe not! “Almost four thousand years ago today, on the day of an unjust game of dice, a woman was stripped bare by the so-called educated upper caste society in front of many violent eyes. The place of that woman in the society has probably not changed much,” said an organiser.

Advertisement

From Dwapara Yuga, from the time of Draupadi, isn’t that dice game going on even today? Are not women still exploited, humiliated and oppressed in the cycle created by society? If today’s society does not release women from this inhuman cycle, then who can say, maybe there will be a new beginning of a Kurukshetra… there will be violence, bloodshed. We have to understand that this society is as much about men as it is about women. She is Mother, she is Shakti, she is Adirupa Sanatani. From Sita to Draupadi, if the women of India and all over the world break through this cycle of oppression, what power can stop them? Instead, society will benefit. Maybe then the face of the whole world will change. India is a land of mother worship,” said a club office bearer.