Kirti Azad likens himself to Dhrishtadyumna

A 3.55-minute video clip of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad went viral today where he’s rubbished the BJP and compared himself with Dhrishtadyumna of the epic Mahabharata.

“I’m here for you and the people of Bengal, Didi. You’ve given me the proper honour and respect. If you need someday, this brother, Dhrishtadyumna, is ready to offer his head for you,” said Kirti Azad, MP, Bardhaman Durgapur while addressing the Trinamul Congress’s organisational meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata yesterday. Dhrishtadyumna was the son of Drupada, the king of Panchala kingdom and twin-brother of Draupadi of the Mahabharata.

Azad ridiculed the BJP, saying: “It was my blunder to join the BJP. I was three times MP and once an MLA from the party. None here know them more than that I know about them. My father had rubbished me when I’d joined that party and had said ‘get out’ before my face, as to him, the BJP was a party of treacherous people those had betrayed the country during the freedom fight movement.”

