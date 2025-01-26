Civic volunteer arrested in Bengal’s Malda

The personnel of Manikchak police station in Malda district on Friday arrested a civic volunteer attached to the same police station on charges of raping a woman who had been sick for quite some time.

As per a complaint filed by the victim’s parents, as the condition of the woman suddenly became serious on Thursday evening, her family members sought the help of the accused civic volunteer, also staying in the same locality, for assistance.

Advertisement

The accused, as per the complaint, claiming to be an expert in “spiritual healing”, asked the victim’s mother to collect water from a nearby river.

Advertisement

When the victim’s mother stepped out of the home to collect water, the accused, finding the house empty, allegedly raped the victim.

The victim’s parents alleged that the victim became unconscious after the sexual assault on her. In the meantime, the accused civic volunteer also escaped.

On late Thursday night, the victim regained consciousness and narrated the entire ordeal she went through to family members.