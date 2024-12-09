City’s Greek Orthodox Church celebrates centenary

The Greek Orthodox Church in south Kolkata, the only one of its kind in the country, celebrated its centenary today. The function was held in the presence of Mgr Konstantinos, H.E. the Metropolitan of Singapore, Mrs. Aloki Koutsomitopoulou, the Ambassador of Greece in India, and Mr. Raju Bharat, warden of the Greek Orthodox Church. Built in 1924 to replace the older Greek Church of Transfiguration in Amratolla Street, the church has been recognised as a heritage building by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

It serves as a testament to the Greek presence in the city, which began in 1690 when Job Charnock arrived in Kolkata.There had been a Greek community in Kolkata involved in trade and commerce. The Greek animal traders used to purchase and sell animals to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah when he left Lucknow and settled in Metiabruz. Mgr Konstantinos said, “The Greek Orthodox Church is not just a place of worship but a symbol of the enduring cultural exchange between Greece and India. It stands as a beacon of our shared history and our commitment to preserving the legacy of our forebears.”

Mrs. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, the Ambassador of Greece in India, said: “The centenary celebration of the church is a reflection of the deep ties between Greece and India. It is not only a place of spiritual solace for the community but also a significant cultural heritage site that tells the story of our shared past.” The celebrations featured a special ceremony where the church’s significance was highlighted through historical recounting. The church, situated beside Kalighat Park, is near the Kalighat temple.

Advertisement

It is built on a high plinth and accessible by a flight of marble steps, which is an example of Greek Orthodox structure. The event was attended by devotees, local dignitaries, and representatives of the Greek community. Mr. Bharat said: “The centenary celebrations were not only about reflecting on our past but also about looking forward to the future, continuing the mission of the Greek Orthodox Church in Kolkata as a center of worship, heritage, and cultural exchange.”