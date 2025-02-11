INS Sujata, INS Shardul, ICGS Veera visit Singapore to strengthen maritime cooperation

The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Veera, made a port call at Changi Naval Base Singapore, recently.

During the visit, Captain Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer of 1TS, met with Col Rinson Chua Hon Liat, Commander of the Maritime Training and Doctrine Command. The discussions centered on training opportunities and potential avenues for future collaboration in training and operations.

Advertisement

Dr. Shilpak Ambule, the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, also visited the ships and highlighted the Indian Navy’s role in “building bridges of friendship” between the two nations. A solemn wreath laying ceremony was held to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Kranji War Memorial.

Advertisement

To further strengthen people-to-people connections, Indian and Singapore Navy trainees participated in friendly sports fixtures. Indian naval trainees visited the Information Fusion Center (IFC), the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance, and Disaster Relief Coordination Center (RHCC), enhancing their understanding of regional maritime security issues.

Additionally, they toured the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Museum, gaining valuable insights into Singapore’s maritime history. Schoolchildren from Yuva Bharti and Delhi Public School, Singapore, also visited the ships, fostering engagement with the local community.