City records 93pc less dengue cases from last year

At a time when the Aedes mosquito has brought apprehensions in the neighbouring district of North 24 Parganas, Kolkata is heaving a sigh of relief. The city has registered 93 per lower count of dengue cases in its limits as compared to last year.

According to the data received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation, till 3 November, Kolkata recorded 865 cases of dengue. Last year, the city had registered a much higher count. As learnt from sources in the municipal corporation, last year the number of reported cases of dengue in the city was 12,334 till 3 November 2023. Considering the fact, the count of cases in the city are said to have witnessed a considerable reduction of around 93 per cent.

Notably, the state health department informed about the number of dengue cases reported in various districts of West Bengal. As per the information of the state health department, more than 17,000 people are said to have been infected by the Aedes mosquito in West Bengal till 30 October. The highest number of cases was reported till 30 October, were in the district of Murshidabad that recorded over 4,000 cases among the 23 districts. After Murshidabad, the North 24-Parganas registered more than 1,900 cases of dengue.

Even as the reported cases of dengue have triggered concerns in the neighbouring district, the situation in Kolkata is still under control. Not only dengue, even in terms of reported cases of malaria, Kolkata has witnessed a considerable reduction. As learnt from official sources in KMC, the city has registered 5,187 cases till 3 November. Last year, the figure stood at 9,309 during the same period. This, as claimed by the officials in the municipal corporation, is around 44 per cent lower as compared to last year’s data.