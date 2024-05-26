Cinema memorabilia to inspire collection

A display and sale of rare collections from the world of cinema is being put up at Tollygunge area for film buffs and anyone, who is passionate about celluloid.

Posters from yesteryears, booklets and other knick-knacks, which are part of memorabilia can be found at Shakher Bazaar, a one-of-a-kind exhibition-cum-sale series of collectors’ items. The organizers said this is the first edition.

Being held at Noa Café in south Kolkata, many interested individuals walked in on the first day, Friday. The exhibition will continue till Sunday. Legendary actress Madhabi Mukhopadhyay inaugurated the show.

Talking about the show, art curator and researcher Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya said, “Kolkata is an amazing city, so many things happen here. We do not have a good archival system, where such things could be saved for later. But, there are many individual collectors, who have painstakingly preserved these items. We are giving a message that one can keep a hand-painted poster, which is no more in practice. Exhibits of posters from films by Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, Ajay Kar, posters from Hollywood and Bollywood, which are all part of our nostalgia today. We want people to engage in adda sessions over this period. In earlier times, booklets were given out when films were distributed, which had the synopsis of the film, songs and the artists. Lobby carts are also something which is now lost.”

Writer and film producer Leena Gangopadhyay, who is also a partner in the exhibition-cum-sale said, “We want to promote good food, coffee and adda over cinema. These artifacts on display here are from a time zone, when we were not there and this is an attempt to capture that time zone. This is also a platform for the new generation to learn about the time gone by.”