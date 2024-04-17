Chief secy virtually meets DMs, discusses Ram Navami celebrations, water crisis

The state chief secretary BP Gopalika today held a virtual meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna today with all the district magistrates, ahead of the Ram Navami celebrations tomorrow.

In the meeting, as sources put it, the chief secretary reminded all the district magistrates, among others, to comply with the Calcutta High Court order on the restrictions imposed on conducting Ram Navami procession in Howrah and to maintain strict vigil on the law and order situation.

Besides, the meeting also deliberated on the likely water crisis in the state.

With the city and the state reeling under a heatwave, fear of water crisis during the seven-phase polling which will get underway on 19 April, the state government is taking no chances.

In a hurriedly-convened meeting today, the state chief secretary BP Gopalika, as sources put it, asked the DMs to be on their toes to address any looming water crisis due to the rising mercury.

A senior official in the know of the development at the state secretariat claimed that the chief secretary has, in the meeting, asked all DMs and senior govt officials to be on alert and visit the areas to take stock of the situations in districts where the situation is grim due to water crisis and address the woes.

Mr Gopalika is also believed to have advised the DMs that the officials would have to remain alert on fire fighting exercises as well so that an extensive damage could be avoided should a fire breaks out.