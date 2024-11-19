Central delegation visits Kanksha, inspects gram panchayat

A delegation from the central government visited the Bid Bihar Gram panchayat under Kanksha Block of West Burdwan district today to assess the work of the area.

They have even talked with the employees who were working under the 100 days work programme. The members even talked with the local villagers and asked what benefits they are getting from the local gram panchayats.

Gopal Sarkar, Upa Pradhan of Bidbihar Gram panchayat in kanksha Block said that the central government delegation team was accompanied by the district and block level officers. “We have welcomed them and showed them what kind of developmental works are undertaken by the gram panchayat here,” he said.

Advertisement

The BJP MLA of Durgapur West, Lakshman Ghorui has said that everywhere the scams have been unearthed and in this connection the various central teams are investigating the works here and have come to Kanksha today.

However, the delegation was supposed to visit the Malandighi and Gopalpur gram panchayat too in Kanksha Block, but after one of the officials fell ill, postponed the visit to those two gram panchayats.

The zilla parishad of West Burdwan district was formed in 2017, after a new district was carved out, bifurcating the erstwhile Burdwan district into East and West Burdwan districts.