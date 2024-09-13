CBI raids RG Kar rogi kalyan samiti chief’s house

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the horrific incident of rape and murder of the 31-year-old woman post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, raided the residence of Dr Sudipta Roy, Trinamul Congress MLA and chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of the hospital, on Thursday.

Dr Roy, a veteran politician, is also reportedly close to Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the same R G Kar hospital. The CBI has already arrested Prof Ghosh on charge of his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the teaching hospital.

A team from the central investigating agency today raided Dr Roy’s house and nursing home in the holding number in the Sinthee area.

The investigators started questioning Dr Roy, who is also the chairman of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board to find out his alleged link in the rape and murder of the young doctor.

Sleuths of the central probe agency were also conducting a search operation at a nursing home belonging to Roy, the MLA from Seerampur, an officer said.

According to CBI sources, Prof Ghosh had talks with Dr Roy several times over phone on 9 August when the incident had occurred in the seminar hall of the chest medicine department on the third floor of the emergency building of the hospital.

After verifying call details of Prof Ghosh the investigating officials got the mobile number of Dr Roy.

It is alleged that during Prof Ghosh’s regime as principal the teaching hospital medical equipment were sent to Dr Roy’s nursing home from the hospital.