Cattle smuggling: TMC delegation urges police to probe son of Kulti MLA

A high-level delegation team of Trinamul Congress met the commissioner of Police, Asansol-Durgapur Police Comissionerate and has sub- mitted a memorandum seeking investigations into an alleged involvement of son of Kult MLA, Dr Ajay Poddar, in cattle smuggling racket.

Few days ago, a telephon- ic conversation between two BJP leaders in Kulti Assembly area went viral on social media, in which one of the leaders was telling the other that he has got proof that the son of Kulti MLA, Dr Ajay Poddar is involved the cattle smuggling trade in the Bengal-Jharkhand border and he has also sent a report to the district committee seeking investigations.

They said that the BJP workers are working as cow vigilantes throughout the year, but the son of this MLA is involved in this trade.

After which, law minister Moloy Ghatak, Asansol mayor Bidhan Upadhyay, Jamuria MLA, Hareram Singh, Pandaveswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty held a meeting and briefed the media two days ago that they will meet the CP and seek investigation

Today, a delegation team, led by Pandaveswar MLA and Burdwan West TMC presi- dent Narendranath Chakraborty, Jamuria MLA, Hareram Singh, INTTUC leader, Raju Ahluwalia, state secretary, V Sivadasan and others met the CP, Sudhir Kumar Neelkantham and submitted him a deputation.

They have urged the CP to investigate the matter and take appropriate actions.

Agnimitra PaulBJP leader and Asansol South MLA, today, said that it is instead the TMC which is involved in such dirty trade.

“They have their own policeWhy are they not going to the court to seek investi- gations? In fear of facing CBI investigations again?” she alleged.