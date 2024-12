Bangladesh is in turmoil. Every now and then there is news of incidents of humanity being insulted. The elected head of the country has been expelled, the power has been transferred to the hands of India haters, common people have been severely affected and exiled and India as a neighboring country has to suffer the consequences, read a release from Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which calls itself as a patriotic organisation that always thinks about the country, has been calling on the people to boycott all kinds of foreign products, especially Bangladeshi products as a matter of principle, and to accept only indigenous products.

The body will be holding a press conference at Calcutta Press Club tomorrow.

