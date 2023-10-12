Calcutta HC stays removal of law college principal

A Division Bench of Calcutta High Court today in a ruling reinstated Sudanda Bhattacharya Goenka as principal of Jogesh Chandra Law College, staying the ruling of the Single Bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had given the marching order to Ms Goenka.

The Division Bench of Justices Tapobrata Chakraborty and Rai Chatterjee in a ruling today asked the college authorities to ensure an hassle-free entry

of Mrs Goenka in the college and asked the special officer to unlock her chamber in the college at 9 a.m.

The Bench also ordered that the college’s acting principal should hand over charge to her and to ensure that Ms Goenka’s salary for this month is cleared.

The Bench in its observation also said for rendering justice everyone should be heard and based only on telephonic conversation the Single Bench should not have issued the sack order.

On 5 October, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the authorities concerned for the removal of Sunanda Goenka as the principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College and closure of her room till further orders. She challenged the order before the Division Bench the very next day.