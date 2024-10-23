Bypolls: Survey on rural housing scheme put on hold

After the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) over the bypolls for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal next month, the work for the house-to-house survey for the rural housing scheme has been put on hold till the completion of the election process and counting of votes.

The bypolls for these six Assembly constituencies will be on 13 November and the counting of votes will be on 23 November.

According to a note dated 22 October sent from the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the office of the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO), the work for house-to-house survey for rural housing scheme will be put on hold in the entire district in case of Cooch Behar, West Midnapore, and Bankura districts.

In the case of North 24-Parganas, the same survey work will be on hold in areas coming under the jurisdiction of Haroa and Naihati Assembly constituencies.

At the same time, since a portion of the Madarihat Assembly constituency also comes under Jalpaiguri district, the survey work will be suspended in those areas till the polling and counting processes are completed.

Already the BJP, Trinamul Congress, and CPM have announced their candidates for the constituencies that are going for bypolls.

Congress is also expected to announce its candidates within one or two days, which means that there will be a four-cornered contest in the bypolls.

All these six constituencies are going for bypolls as their erstwhile MLAs are currently Lok Sabha members after getting elected in the general elections this year.

Barring Madarihat, which had an erstwhile BJP legislator, Trinamul Congress candidates got elected from the remaining five in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.