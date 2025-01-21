BSF foils infiltration attempt

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted 10 Bangladeshi nationals along the Indo-Bangladesh border under the North Bengal Frontier, foiling an infiltration attempt. They were subsequently handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting as a goodwill gesture.

According to a senior BSF official, alert troops intercepted eight Bangladeshi nationals from Dinajpur district, Bangladesh, on January 19. They were stopped while illegally crossing the international border near the village of Manikganj in Jalpaiguri. During preliminary questioning, they revealed their intention to seek shelter in India.

In another incident on the morning of 19 January, BSF apprehended two Bangladeshi women from Thakurgaon district, Bangladesh. They were caught crossing the international border illegally near Chakshivanand village in Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal.

Upon searching the eight individuals, 7,210 Bangladeshi Taka and four mobile phones were recovered. From the two women, the BSF seized Rs 4,026 in Indian currency, 31 Jordanian Dinars, and three mobile phones. All the apprehended individuals were handed over to the BGB through a flag meeting.

Additionally, over the past week, the BSF has seized 24 cattle, 608 bottles of Phensedyl syrup, and other contraband items worth Rs 5,31,032 from various locations within the North Bengal Frontier’s area of responsibility.