Mukesh Tyagi new IG of BSF North Bengal Frontier

Mukesh Tyagi, inspector general, has assumed charge as the new inspector general of the North Bengal Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF). He succeeds IG Soorya Kant Sharma, who retired on 31 March, after a career spanning nearly four decades.

Prior to this posting, Mr Tyagi was serving at CEDCO BSF, Bengaluru. He joined the BSF on 15 May, 1989, as an assistant commandant and has since completed over 35 years of dedicated and distinguished service. Throughout his career, he has held various key positions across different establishments and locations. In 2015, he was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PPMS), along with several Director General’s Commendation Rolls.

His predecessor, Soorya Kant Sharma, joined the BSF in 1987 and served in several prestigious roles, including with the Special Protection Group (SPG), and as Director of Security for both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He took charge as IG of the North Bengal Frontier on 14 August, 2023. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in leading strategic operations and policy initiatives to strengthen border management in the region.

