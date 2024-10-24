Assam strengthens Indo-Bangladesh Border security with proposal for 12 new Border Police Stations

In a crucial move to bolster security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has proposed the establishment of 12 additional Border Police Stations in key districts — Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara.

The announcement came during the 7th State-Level Standing Committee Meeting, which involved stakeholders from the Border Security Force (BSF), State Border Police, and the Directorate of Narcotics.

The meeting reviewed ongoing measures to curb cross-border crimes, including illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Chief Secretary Kota emphasised the importance of enhanced vigilance, stating, “We discussed and recommended the proposal to establish 12 additional Border Police Stations to maintain strict monitoring and control along the border.”

The BSF confirmed that while the land borders have been fenced, electronic surveillance systems are deployed along the riverine routes to prevent illegal activities.

The meeting also addressed the need for more manpower at border outposts and patrol points.

Kota acknowledged that the coordinated efforts of various agencies have significantly curbed the movement of illegal immigrants. Further discussions included the relocation of 10 border villages and strategies to track vehicles involved in drug trafficking.